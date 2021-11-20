Kyle Rittenhouse’s Lawyer Speaks Out in a Very Interesting Interview

















Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer, spoke out about the case in a fascinating interview. He said Kyle had 24/7 security throughout the trial but “it’s too dangerous” for Kyle to live in the area.

Kyle was asked to be at Car Sources to help, and he had as much of a right to be in Kenosha as the rioters.

Money was raised for Kyle but there will be a fight over it. Lin Wood feels he’s entitled to it. Richards said getting rid of the first two lawyers was the best move.

Richards listed the lies put out by the prosecution, but he called the Judge “fair.” Richards said he was devastated when three of his best jurors were pulled from sitting in the jury room.

He sounds like a very honest person.

Watch this very interesting interview:

