Another far-left pick: Looks like Becerra will take over HHS

Biden reportedly selected California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as the Health and Human Services Secretary.

A former 12-term congressman, Becerra served as chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in the 1990s, and oversaw the group’s unofficial partisan transition when he took a trip to Cuba that prompted Florida Republicans Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Lincoln Diaz-Balart to resign from the caucus, The Hill reported in 2008. Both Ros-Lehtinen and Diaz-Balart were born in Cuba.

No Republicans are in the caucus.

In recent years, Becerra, who took over the state attorney general’s office in 2017, is a winner with the Resistance. He has attacked President Trump with dozens of lawsuits. Some include the Affordable Care Act.

“COVID-19 has made one thing undeniable: we must safeguard the Affordable Care Act — lives depend on it,” said Becerra ahead of oral arguments in California v. Texas, the pending case that some Democrats used in their opposition to Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“Every nation around the world has had to confront the devastating impact of the global pandemic. The United States, under President Trump’s watch, continues to set records going in the wrong direction. Millions infected, hundreds of thousands dead. As if on cue, the Trump Administration cavalierly continues its march to dismantle the ACA and strip Americans of their healthcare. We will do everything we can to defeat this unprecedented assault on a critical federal law by a sitting President,” said Becerra.

The Trump Administration has made everything related to COV free. Becerra’s a typical far-left hustler.

He wants illegal border crossings decriminalized. In other words, he wants open borders. You can be sure he will look to giving illegal aliens free health care as Joe Biden promised.