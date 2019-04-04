Cali’s Far-Left AG Demands We Decriminalize Illegal Entry

California’s top law enforcement officer and an extremely far-left operative, Xavier Becerra says all illegal crossers haven’t committed a crime and should not be charged as criminals and deported.

“They are not criminals,” Xavier Becerra, the attorney general of California, said to HuffPost about immigrants who attempt to enter the country without authorization. “They haven’t committed a crime against someone, and they are not acting violently or in a way that’s harmful to people. And I would argue they are not harming people indirectly either.”

“If you call them criminals, it’s a lot easier to get people to turn against them than if you call them undocumented immigrants,” the first-term attorney general stated.

This is as we have an Angela-Merkel style invasion on our border that will fundamentally transform our nation. It already has. It is the reason California and New York in particular are becoming foreign countries.

Presidential candidate Julian Castro, son of communist LaRaza operative Rosie Castro, has also made the same demands.

OBRADOR IS OFTEN COMPARED WITH HUGO CHAVEZ

The Mexican President Obrador, a Communist, and the U.N. are promoting the mass migration.

Obrador, who has strict immigration laws in his own country, is letting every Central American into his country and allowing them to pass through his country to get to the United States. He said he would. Obrador claims it’s a human right to come illegally into the United States.

He opened his gates wide.

Obrador campaigned against Donald Trump in major cities in the United States so his people here illegally could vote for him in abstentia.