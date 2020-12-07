Illegal votes in AZ, a raid in Georgia, are the latest in election news

We have some election news you might have missed, and it is stunning.

Arizona’s Illegal Votes?

Yesterday, Trump Team lawyer Jenna Ellis reported that there are over 500,000 illegal ballots with 11,000 votes more than there are registered voters.

With this information, Ms. Ellis is trying to convince the electors to ignore the governors, reclaim their own authority, and call their own special session.

Arizona Hack

Forbes reported that Arizona federal agents raided a two-story house in Fountain Hills, Maricopa County.

The agents were looking for evidence of a cyberattack on an unnamed organization and stolen voter data. They left with eight hard drives, three computers, and a bag of USB sticks.

The resident of the property, a 56-year-old IT expert named Elliot Kerwin, was served the warrant. He is not yet facing charges and was unreachable for comment at the time of publication. There is no indication that anything other than voters’ information, which can be acquired for a few hundred dollars in Arizona counties, was taken from the affected office.

The voter information stolen is allegedly publicly accessible. Then why did he hack it? Why bother?

So far, the hacker allegedly only took voter information, but the hack is curious given the timing and the importance of Maricopa County in this swing state.

Don’t expect anything to come of it. The DoJ/FBI appears to be hopelessly corrupt. They’re probably rushing in to cover up whatever he did.

Flipped Votes in a Tiny County in Georgia

Constitution Party of Georgia Elections Director and Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia (VOTERGA) Co-Founder Garland Favorito was called to testify during the State Senate hearing this week.

Favorito obtained an email from Ware County Elections Supervisor Carlos Nelson, confirming that the audit discovered 37 votes incorrectly assigned to Biden instead of Trump.

In an interview with The Georgia Star News, Favorito explained that the information didn’t indicate which machine flipped the votes – just that the mistake occurred.

“We did find that they had flipped votes – we didn’t have to obtain the machine to figure that out. The hand count showed that they had flipped votes somewhere in that county,” he said.

If you run with the same number of flipped votes throughout the country, it would exceed the number of votes that gave Joe Biden the win.

