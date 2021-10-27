Chelsea Posts a Photo of Her and Her Mother Hillary as Clowns

















Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was 74 years of age on Tuesday.

Chelsea Clinton, her 41-year old daughter, tweeted a Happy Birthday message today with a picture of her mother dressed as a clown.

Oh, boy, what you must be thinking. It does kind of fit in with the Democrat clown show we are living through. Chelsea was probably trying to humanize her.

She’s lucky her mother didn’t want her to dress as a witch. Just sayin’.

Thank you Mom for being a clown with me for Halloween, supporting all other costume choices throughout the years and always cheering me on. Most of all, thank you for being such a wonderful grandma. Happy Birthday @HillaryClinton!

Thank you Mom for being a clown with me for Halloween, supporting all other costume choices throughout the years and always cheering me on. Most of all, thank you for being such a wonderful grandma. Happy Birthday @HillaryClinton! pic.twitter.com/pbgvLZIJW6 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 26, 2021

Related















