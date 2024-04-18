Another Republican Is Leaving Congress

Another Republican, Jake LaTurner of Kansas, is leaving Congress. He has served only two terms, but at least he’s finishing his term, unlike Mike Gallagher.

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) announced Thursday he’ll finish his current term in the House but won’t run for reelection this fall.”The busy schedule of serving in and running for Congress has taken a toll,” he said.

“The unrepeatable season of life we are in, where our kids are still young and at home, is something I want to be more present for.

He probably found a more lucrative job, but that’s a guess.

“LaTurner, who at 36 is the third-youngest Republican in the House, said in a statement Thursday that serving in Congress was “the professional honor of my life, but it is time to pursue other opportunities and have the benefit of spending more time with my family.”

LaTurner, who represents the 2nd District, is the father of four young boys, and “the busy schedule of serving in and running for Congress has taken a toll” on his family life, he said.

He called the current congressional dysfunction “distressing” but added, “The vast majority of people I have served with are good and trying to do the right thing.” He got to Congress in 2021 after toppling former Rep. Steve Watkins (R-Kan.)

Heritage Action gave him a 59% score for this session of Congress. Conservative Review’s Liberty Score was 75%. CPAC gave him an 82.1% score.

According to Axios, more House retirements are coming.

