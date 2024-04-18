The Intellectualism of a Premier Ivy League University, Columbia

Katie Couric was on Bill Maher’s podcast this week, condemning people on the right and stereotyping them as anti-intellectual as she looked down her nose. So, we want you to see our Manhattan intellectuals in action.

Yesterday, Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Harvard graduate, called the Columbia University President on the carpet for not taking the chairmanship away from a radical professor. She also mentioned other radical professors who have no business teaching at Columbia. This insanity has gone on since the 1960s, with people like Bill Ayers and Angela Davis teaching revolutionary communism to students for decades, and now people are surprised we have lunatics marching in the streets in support of Middle Eastern terrorist groups.

THE INTELLECTUALS OF COLUMBIA

We wouldn’t want to be considered anti-intellectual Walmart shoppers, as people like Katie Couric may see us. We want you to see what is happening in the bastion of intellectualism, Columbia University.

Here, they all are – communists and fascists honoring the martyrs of Hamas, a terrorist organization. If Columbia wanted to do the right thing, they’d round up this gang and kick them out of school.

“We will honor all the martyrs. All the children, sons and daughters.

We will honor all the martyrs.

All the parents, fathers, daughters.”@Columbia today. This is how the elite Ivory Tower student body now looks en masse. Visible and vocal solidarity with jihadis who bomb,… pic.twitter.com/UE6iDg55ej — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) April 18, 2024

This is what these intellectual professors are teaching these young people at Columbia. This is the intellectualism of Columbia.

Radical leftists don’t like the police.

“the NYPD is trained by the IDF to commit violence against students & actively recruits IDF to the (Columbia) School of General Studies” I can’t tell where the conspiracy brain ends and the literal schizophrenia starts but if you think this you should probably talk to a doctor https://t.co/Y8yG0imM9s — Steven Reese (@SteveTheLib) April 18, 2024

This young Iranian Jewish woman’s parents came here for freedom, and her daughter went to Columbia for intellectualism and found moronic leftists instead.

Eden Yadegar, student at @Columbia , speaking at the Congressional Hearing .

Heartbreaking and infuriating as hell. Shame on you, COLUMBIA NAZI UNIVERSITY ! pic.twitter.com/46fvKsDnZS — miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) April 18, 2024

Ilhan Omar’s terrorist-loving daughter Isra Hirsi is a student at intellectual Barnard, always known for radicalized women. She got herself arrested. That’s more of the intellectualism Katie Couric told us about. Communism and fascism are now intellectualists in Manhattan.

This is very sad. Communists and fascists outnumber them.

The jewish and other decent students at @Columbia are chanting “GOD BLESS AMERICA”! The…rest of the students are supporting the terrorism and are chanting

“DEATH TO AMERICA”. Pick your flavour, AMERICA … @MatthewTyrmand

Follow @V24Investigates for updates pic.twitter.com/hbc5PD8OQj — miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) April 18, 2024

