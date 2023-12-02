“Another Smoking Gun Email” Showing Hunter & Joe’s Ukraine Collaboration

“Another smoking gun email” shows that Hunter Biden was copied on an email discussing a phone call that led to the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma, Viktor Shokin.

There is no distance between Hunter Biden and Joe Biden and the Ukraine influence operation.

John Flynn, assistant to Joe Biden, aka robert.l.peters@pci.gov, copied a memo to his son Hunter detailing an “8:45 am prep for a 9 am phone call with Pres Poroshenko, Ukraine’s president.

That’s the call that led to the firing.

“This is another smoking gun. It blows out of the water the notion that there was any distance between Joe and Hunter Biden on the Burisma influence-peddling scandal,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

BREAKING: @JudicialWatch Lawsuit Uncovers 2016 Biden Alias Email: Hunter Biden Copied On Ukrainian President Call Info. This is another smoking gun. It blows out of the water the notion that there was any distance between Joe and Hunter Biden on the Burisma influence-peddling… pic.twitter.com/LBRSvZ70iM — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 1, 2023

The email also contains information on U.S. military troops under the heading “Daily US Troops Update”:

# US Troops Died in Iraq/Afghanistan: 6,745

# US Troops Wounded in Iraq/Afghanistan: 52,392

US Troop Levels:

Afghanistan (Security Assistance, Advisory, and CT): 10,000

Iraq (Security Assistance): 4,000

Why is Hunter getting this information? Do you remember voting for him?

Rep. James Comer is pursuing the other Archive records – thousands of them – with Joe Biden aliases.

