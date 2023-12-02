“Bunch of Idiots” Might Have a One-Seat Majority

By
M Dowling
-
4
81

With only a four-seat majority, the House Republicans thought it was a good idea to expel George Santos who votes conservative. They followed the Democrats’ lead as they carried on about how immoral and evil this man was. Meanwhile, I can think of a whole lot of Democrats who are a lot more evil and dishonest than George Santos, starting with Joe Biden, Adam Schiff, and Nancy Pelosi.

That left us with a three-seat majority, as we await a special election Democrats could win.

We found out that Bill Johnson has decided to leave for a better job. That leaves us with a two-seat majority as we await a special election, but it doesn’t end there with these buffoons.

How about Kevin McCarthy saying when the ethics complaint report that Gaetz filed comes in, Matt Gaetz will have the same problem as George Santos. In other words, McCarthy and his RINOs will go after Gaetz. Then we could have a one-seat majority. The RINOs must want Democrats to take it all.

The country be damned.

The Republican Party is the Stupid Party. Outside of Donald Trump, who do we have fighting for us? And where are these Republicans as Trump is railroaded by the Democrats?

Republicans mustn’t want to lead or they’re happy with Biden destroying the country.

What they have going for them is they’re not commie Democrats.

We will likely lose our country in this next election, and these “bunch of idiots” are throwing away our chances of saving it.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
24 minutes ago

RINO’s don’t want to be in charge. They are as corrupt as the democrats and agree with their policies for the most part. They would rather remain in the minority, this way they can pretend to hold the moral high ground against democrats.

1
Reply
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 hour ago

Expelling Themselves.

0
Reply
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
55 minutes ago
Reply to  Anonymous

Trump thought it was a bad move.

0
Reply
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 hour ago

That’s the repuks, we’re maybe ethical but we are idiots. Kinda like cutting your nose off to spite your face. Again it appears they are getting nothing done, just investigating then trying to present to the American people on OAN. None of the other media is showing it cause they belong to the agency (ie so called president).

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz