“Bunch of Idiots” Might Have a One-Seat Majority

With only a four-seat majority, the House Republicans thought it was a good idea to expel George Santos who votes conservative. They followed the Democrats’ lead as they carried on about how immoral and evil this man was. Meanwhile, I can think of a whole lot of Democrats who are a lot more evil and dishonest than George Santos, starting with Joe Biden, Adam Schiff, and Nancy Pelosi.

That left us with a three-seat majority, as we await a special election Democrats could win.

Now we have a 3 seat Republican majority without George Santos. Bill Johnson is leaving next month to go take another job. We’ll have a two seat majority. Better hope everyone stays healthy or we’re about to flip the House to Democrats without an election. Bunch of idiots. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) December 1, 2023

We found out that Bill Johnson has decided to leave for a better job. That leaves us with a two-seat majority as we await a special election, but it doesn’t end there with these buffoons.

How about Kevin McCarthy saying when the ethics complaint report that Gaetz filed comes in, Matt Gaetz will have the same problem as George Santos. In other words, McCarthy and his RINOs will go after Gaetz. Then we could have a one-seat majority. The RINOs must want Democrats to take it all.

The country be damned.

The Republican Party is the Stupid Party. Outside of Donald Trump, who do we have fighting for us? And where are these Republicans as Trump is railroaded by the Democrats?

Republicans mustn’t want to lead or they’re happy with Biden destroying the country.

What they have going for them is they’re not commie Democrats.

We will likely lose our country in this next election, and these “bunch of idiots” are throwing away our chances of saving it.

The House Ethics Committee, which moved at warp speed against Santos, has FOR YEARS yet to act on @JudicialWatch's ethics complaints against Schiff for classified info violations, Waters for encouraging violence, and evidence of tax and immigration fraud by Ilhan Omar. https://t.co/AuBLwAhDK6 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 1, 2023

