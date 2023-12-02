Tom Fitton Warns That the Regime Wants to Imprison Elon Musk

The Washington Post reported that Musk’s biggest business clients and Congress are rethinking their relationship with his tech empire amid a fresh spurt of controversial behavior [comments].

In the X post below, Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, linked to a WaPo article reporting that Democrat senators are calling for cutting off Elon Musk’s companies from government contracts. He thinks they want to imprison Mr. Musk given the number of agencies harassing and threatening him.

RETALIATION: Democratic Senators call for cutting off @ElonMusk‘s companies from government contracts: @WashingtonPost. https://t.co/VEDmdaUhn6 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 2, 2023

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said in a statement that federal agencies should “where possible exercise their discretion to work with other entities.”

THEIR ATTACKS ARE BASED ON HIS COMMENTS – HIS FREE SPEECH

For example, even though Elon Musk explained what he meant by a recent ill-phrased X comment, he is still being accused of anti-semitism. No matter how much he explains what he meant, the left won’t accept it. Meanwhile, they’re fine with rioting pro-Hamas people calling for the deaths of Jews.

The Left is also attacking him for a comment he made about child sex trafficking.

Their criticisms are over his comments. They’re attacking his free speech.

One of the Democrat-pleasing Republicans also joined in, Sen. Rounds thinks he has the right to tell Musk what he's allowed to say. "I don't think anybody should be talking in terms of antisemitic statements, period," Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), another member of the Intelligence Committee, said. "That's a very broad statement. We shouldn't allow that." Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va) said lawmakers had "kind of zero" trust that Musk and his firms could be reliable federal partners. "The stuff he says I'm certainly concerned about. You see these comments, and I think, in general, somebody in his position should be more thoughtful," said Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). Free speech is a target of all these people. They want to control it. They want Musk to get in line. There was a time when no congressperson would dare attack free speech. They Repeat a Debunked Story The same Washington Post article reported that some Democrat lawmakers said they were particularly concerned by a September report that Musk restricted access to a satellite network critical to Ukraine's fight against Russia. That has been repeatedly debunked, but we know Democrats can create a crime out of whole cloth. "The idea that battlefield decisions are contingent upon his goodwill, that's not a great position to be in," Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), chair of the Select Committee on Intelligence, told The Washington Post. Musk's thermonuclear lawsuit against the Soros-tied Media Matters could be tied to the pressure he's receiving. Taking on a Soros-tied entity is dangerous. While the lawmakers complimented his companies as they insulted him, this seemed more like a warning. Elon Musk is fighting for free speech, but the Biden regime and the leftists are attacking him for it by attacking his free speech. Government-tied companies are dropping ads. He made it clear that they won't blackmail him, and he did it in a way they don't appreciate. He's taking a tremendous risk. We've seen what these people can do to Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justices, rioters, and protesters, even an Egyptian videographer after 9/11/12. They can get anyone they want, and the media will help them.

