Another Swatting on Steve Bannon While On Air

Another swatting report of an active shooter occurred at Steve Bannon’s home while he was live on his show at 7:17 pm on Thursday. He was talking to Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was swatted twice.

This is the second swatting report in two months.

Swatting is a serious crime that could end up in someone’s death. That is what they want. Hopefully, the police are looking for the culprits.

An ambulance and fire truck arrived at the home when they could have handled real emergencies.

The Daily Mail added a report that Bannon was floating a bizarre plan to get Donald Trump reinstated as president. However, that isn’t just cause for swatters to break the law to get him killed. Perhaps the two issues should be separated when reporters post their articles. The media did something similar to Marjorie Taylor Greene when she was swatted with no condemnation of the swatting.

Last I heard, you can have any ideas you want.

BREAKING: Steve Bannon was Swatted again, this time during his show.@RepMTG, who has also been Swatted recently multiple times: “I’m not backing off a single inch.” pic.twitter.com/rZP6bInkJv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 3, 2022

