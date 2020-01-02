Another top Dem is tied to a Ukrainian oligarch who’s accused of “ordering contract killings”

Neonettle reports that the husband of Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Florida took $700,00 from a Ukrainian oligarch who is “accused of ordering contract killings.”

The representative has pushed hard for the President’s impeachment based on his alleged and unproven collusion with Ukraine. She sits on the powerful Judiciary Committee, the committee that made the final decision about the impeachment.

Mucarsel-Powell’s husband, Robert Powell, was reportedly paid huge sums of money by several Ukraine-based firms owned by wealthy Ukrainian “businessman” Ihor Kolomoisky, public records show.

For ten years, Robert Powell represented companies owned by Kolomoisky, the powerful banking, and mining oligarch. That information came from a Miami-Herald report.

In her federal financial disclosures, Mucarsel-Powell reported that her husband of fifteen years earned most of their household income during the previous two years from a trading corporation associated with Kolomoisky. The documents show Powell earned at least $695,000 from the Kolomoisky-linked company.

Mucarsel-Powell, a leading, and up-and-coming [far-left] Democrat says it’s all irrelevant. Of course, she did.