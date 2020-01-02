This Is Who Is Behind the Attacks on Jews in New York

Two Black women assaulted a Jewish man, cursing at him and pushing him down, last night in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY. They yelled, “F— you Jew,” and “I will kill you Jews.” This attack on innocent Jews is the ninth attack in a week.

The Jewish man was trying to film their anti-Semitic tirade when they became violent.

These attacks have gone on for years under communist Mayor Bill de Blasio, but they are getting worse.

Perhaps the media is hiding the fact that there are ties to some other religion or to some of the anonymous people we are allowing into the country.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting Deputy Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), tweeted on Monday, in a now-deleted tweet, that the man who allegedly used a machete or blade during a stabbing spree at a rabbi’s home in New York was the son of an illegal alien.

“The attacker is the U.S. Citizen son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants,” Cuccinelli said. “Apparently, American values did not take hold among this entire family, at least this one violent, and apparently bigoted, son.”

Look at what he allegedly did to Mr. Newman, who may never wake up. The machete tore through his skull, into his brain.

This is the visual state of Josef Neumann who has been stabbed at the Hanukkah celebration Saturday night in the Forshay area of #Monsey. (Press/media is authorized to publish/post this.) #MeJew pic.twitter.com/1e1acNG2O9 — OJPAC (@OJPAC) January 1, 2020

THE BLACK HEBREW ISRAELITES

Perhaps they are hiding the fact that there are Black supremacists who want to kill Jews.

Last night, one of our writers, James Soviero, reported that the machete slasher in Monsey was tied to the Black Hebrew Israelites. That group could be branching out, and they are tied to Louis Farrakhan.

The two who killed an innocent police officer and three innocent Jews in a deli in Jersey City were tied to the Black Hebrew Israelites. That is the same group that went after the Covington Catholic School boys, along with a leftist Native-American, Nathan Phillips.

Could that group be behind more of these attacks? The public needs to know, but they’ve kept it under wraps.

They released one of the women already, and they give these people goodie bags with gift cards on their way out the door, at least they did for Tiffany Harris who was arrested three times in five days, twice for attacking Jewish women.

We now see Jews open carrying in Rockland County, where the Monsey attack occurred. Good!

You should also know that the Southern Poverty Law Center, whose members pretend they defend against haters, hasn’t said a word about these attacks against Jews.

Despite the SPLC constantly fanning the flames of hysteria over domestic extremism, the organization has not commented on Saturday’s attack, Paul Joseph Watson stated.

It doesn’t fit the narrative.

The attacks are all committed by minorities but why? Is it supremacist-driven? Shouldn’t we know if that is the case? Oftentimes, the attackers are black teens, some who are wearing durags or do-rags.

Nothing from the SPLC about last night’s domestic terrorist attack against Hasidic Jews. pic.twitter.com/n9gJXc6R0H — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 29, 2019

It’s open season on Jews in New York.