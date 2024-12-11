Another US Warning About Lethal Weapons to Be Against Ukraine

The media is sending out US Intelligence warnings today that Russia is planning to use one of their new “lethal weapons” against Ukraine.

We don’t have a President right now and don’t know who is running the country. Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan are probably in charge, undoubtedly with guidance from Barack Obama. That’s very concerning.

Will they start a direct war before Donald Trump gets in? Russian officials said the US and British military must now operate the weapons being used against them. Ukrainians would not be able to. The point is that the Russians believe they are in a direct war with NATO.

Proxy wars are wars with a middleman. The people in the middle are dying every day.

The word “warning” is concerning.

The Warning Via Newsbreak

United States intelligence assessment has concluded that Russia may use its new lethal experimental Oreshnik missile against Ukraine again in the “coming days,” reported the news agency AP, citing a US official aware of the development on Wednesday, December 11.

The missile is seen by U.S. officials more as an attempt at intimidation than a game-changer on the battlefield in Ukraine. This is according to the U.S. official cited in the agency report.

Russia first used the weapon on November 21 in a missile attack against Dnipro, a city in Ukraine. The surveillance video of the strike showed huge fireballs piercing the darkness and slamming into the ground at great speed.

“We believe that we have the right to use our weapons against military facilities of the countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities,” Putin said earlier.

According to the Pentagon, the Oreshnik is an intermediate-range missile that can fly between 500 to 5,500 kilometers. As per the agency report, such weapons were banned under a Soviet-era treaty that Washington and Moscow abandoned in 2019.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email