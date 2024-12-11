DOJ Is Rushing J6 Trespassers Through Conviction & Sentencing

I do not approve of violence or riots. However, J6 has been grossly exaggerated for political expediency. In New York and Seattle, officials actually paid off rioters with millions of dollars. Lafayette Square rioters were rewarded. J6ers who paraded are being made into criminals, often felons.

As reported recently, our president-less administration is deliberately rushing J6 trespasser cases through the DC court docket. Read about the case of Mr. Kelly in Julie Kelly’s clip. Mr. Kelly has already served 11 months in federal prison for going into the Capitol and remaining for 25 minutes. He had no priors. SCOTUS overturned the conviction, and now the prosecutor is angry and will resentence him.

Most of the J6ers did nothing wrong other than trespass.

DC court docket this week is packed with J6 court proceedings. This afternoon, the vicious Royce Lamberth will preside over a resentencing hearing for a J6er who already served 11 months in federal prison with the now vacated 1512c2 count driving a 30-month sentence. Following… pic.twitter.com/GrwUzYrTbA — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) December 10, 2024

The Vindictive Political Pursuit of Trump Supporters

Julie Kelly has reported on these cases of hundreds of innocent people who only went in the Capitol, most with permission of the police. Kelly, almost alone, has made known the injustices.

Some people did the wrong thing and deserve punishment. They rioted but didn’t surpass the communist/anarchist Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots that went unpunished and often praised. Time Walz’s wife opened her windows so she could smell the tires burning.

The January 6, 2021 riot is not indicative or symptomatic of anything, whereas, the Antifa and BLM groups are voicing their desire to overturn the US Constitution.

People who rioted on J6 were overcharged as domestic terrorists. People who paraded around inside the building were still labeled rioters.

Calling it an insurrection – seemingly Nancy Pelosi’s clever coining of the word – is absurd. Pelosi herself secretly admitted responsibility. She was responsible for the security of the building. Worst yet, the head of the National Guard lied to her. At about 3 pm, he said he would send the Guard to the building. He didn’t do it for another two hours. At 3 pm it was too late.

That doesn’t excuse actual rioters of blame, but it goes a long way in exposing the deceit.

As the administration prepares to leave, they are doing everything they can to make the transition difficult and to punish trespassers they don’t like. They put J6ers in solitary for months and deprived them of necessities. They aren’t done. Instead of pursuing criminals, they are pursuing a political agenda, and the victims be damned.

Antifa is burning down the historic St. John’s Church by the White House. It’s completely up in flames. pic.twitter.com/VI0A2PAVBV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 1, 2020

