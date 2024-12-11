Rep. Mace Assaulted in the Capitol, He Says He Shook Her Hand

Rep. Nancy Mace said she was attacked by a man, who is gay and a known activist for LGBTQIA+++.

In a post on her official account on X, formerly Twitter, Mace said she was attacked over her “fight to protect women.”

“All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe,” she added.

Mace gave more details about her physical condition in a separate post on her personal X account.

“One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm, and it’ll heal just fine,” she wrote.

The South Carolina Republican believes the confrontation was over her position on trans issues. The man is an activist.

A 33-year-old LGBTQ+ activist from Chicago named James McIntyre has been arrested for allegedly assaulting Congresswoman @NancyMace for her stance on women’s single-sex spaces. He allegedly shouted about “trans youth” during the attack where he grabbed her.https://t.co/XBKmEgeuEd — Andy Ngo ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) December 11, 2024

That attacker was arrested.

The Capitol Police put out a general statement referencing the attack on Mace.

“Tonight, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) arrested a person who is accused of assaulting a U.S. Representative,” the statement reads.

This guy was easily 3x my size by weight. And he’s a grown man. Stop making excuses for assaults on women.#HoldTheLine — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 11, 2024

The Activists Has Activist Witnesses

The individual, who went through a security screening to enter the congressional building, was identified as James McIntyre, 33, of Illinois, and will face one charge of assaulting a government official, the Capitol Police said.

The incident occurred during an event hosted by the Foster Youth Caucus, which Mace co-chairs, Axios reported, citing two sources.

Others described a different version of events involving McIntyre, an activist in foster care policy issues.

“I want to express deep disappointment in the fact that Congresswoman Nancy Mace came to a national foster youth event, told participating youth that it was a safe space – and literally had one of them arrested by Capital police for simply shaking her hand and asking about trans rights,” Lisa Dickson, an advocate for foster youth from Ohio, said in a Facebook post.

Last month, Mace introduced a resolution to ban transgender women, who are actually men, from using the women’s bathrooms at the Capitol. A man who is now Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) is now in Congress, which brought the issue to the fore. It has made Rep. Mace a target.

It sounds like a typical con from the violent Left.

