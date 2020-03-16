Another virus, Jennifer Rubin, says more GOP will die than Dems because of Fox

Crazy Washington Post columnist, Jennifer Rubin, who is not on planet earth most of the time, told MSNBC’s “AM Joy” more Republicans will die than Democrats because of Fox News. She seems to think Fox isn’t hysterical enough over the virus and Republicans are morons who can’t think for themselves. It is, literally, the other way around.

She made her imbecilic comments when far-left host Joy Reid pointed to a Post analysis piece titled, “Older Americans are more worried about coronavirus — unless they’re Republican.”

“Trump’s own people are actually in greater danger, but those of us who live in this Earth can’t even reach them,” Reid told Rubin. “They’re not listening to anything that any of us say, including someone like you who’s a former Republican. You can’t reach them.”

“No, and there is a particular cruelty/irony that it is their core viewers, the Republican older viewers … who are the most at risk,” Rubin replied, referring to Fox News. “And when you think about it, which party immediately canceled all of their rallies? Which party immediately started having their political figures really portray and use their lies as an example? It was the Democrats.”

Then Rubin made her ghoulish prediction, enjoying every minute of it.

“So … I hate to put it in these terms, [no, she didn’t], there [are going to] be less Democrat deaths because of … the less mass gatherings. There will be less opportunities for people to congregate and share this horrible disease,” she said before letting loose with a nervous chuckle. “So it is a really a very short-sighted strategy.”

She then railed against Fox News and referred deceitfully to the debunked left-wing media claim that President Donald Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

“But, I think now the name of the game is, ‘How do they get back on Planet Earth?’ And part of the way I think they’re doing it is down the memory hole,” Rubin continued before giving her version of Fox News reporting. “‘[Trump] jumped on this right away, don’t you know? It was because of all that planning that we’re doing so well,’ which is head-spinning for the rest of us who watched him for weeks say this was a hoax. But this is how they do it at Fox News. Suddenly, he’s been the most [pro]-active president.”

This woman is a complete moron, a dishonest one too.

Watch:

Jennifer Rubin says that more Republicans will die of coronavirus than Democrats because President Trump and right-wing media have downplayed the threat pic.twitter.com/wmzMMPc3qZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 15, 2020