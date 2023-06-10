Another Week, Another $2.1 Billion to Ukraine

The Biden Department of Defense announced another $2.1 billion air defense and munitions package to Ukraine, signaling our unwavering support for Ukraine. Ukraine is where Joe and Hunter allegedly secured a $10 million bribe.

The capabilities in this announcement include:

Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

HAWK air defense systems and missiles;

105mm and 203mm artillery rounds;

Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Laser-guided rocket system munitions;

Support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

The U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, confirmed on May 31 the country’s intention to support Ukraine with new weapons, including Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Avenger air defence systems, and ammunition for HIMARS rocket launchers, artillery, and anti-armor systems.

Our borders remain open.

NOW — buses filled with unvetted Aliens just departing jungle. Driving through a network largely funded by US taxpayers to invade United States. Most are military aged males. The men in these buses may be anywhere in America within 10-15 days. This is an invasion force… pic.twitter.com/PKEuxTROEN — Michael Yon Jungle (@Michael_Yon) June 4, 2023

Milking the Cow…and guess who is the Cow? https://t.co/Bj2MM8tV34 — Michael Yon Jungle (@Michael_Yon) June 9, 2023

