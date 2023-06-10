Senescent Joe Biden Wanders Through the Presidency

What do you think the Democrats have in store for Republicans before 2024 beyond constantly trying to imprison Donald Trump for the rest of his life? I think they will switch presidential candidates at the last minute. It will be too late to vet them properly. They could pick Gov. Newsom or a lesser-known candidate like Illinois Gov. Pritzker, New Jersey Gov. Murphy, or Gov. Tester of Montana. They could also pick Michelle Obama, and that would give her husband his fourth term.

I don’t know how Biden made it this far, but can they be serious about rerunning him with Kamala Harris as his VP?

EVIDENCE BIDEN ISN’T RUNNING IN 2024

Here’s our evidence that he can’t run again – he can’t figure out where he is, is in and out of awareness, and barely knows what he’s saying.

Biden is unfit, and having him as president is ruining the country. Anonymous people, unelected bureaucrats, Barack Obama, and George Soros staff are running the country into the ground, and they have zero accountability. We’re sinking fast.

His trip to North Carolina on Friday with his nursemaid Jill was more proof. It was a military event at Fort Bragg, now Fort Liberty. She was about to introduce Joe when she realized he wasn’t behind her. She lost him and laughed nervously as she looked around.

Jill Biden, Ed.D., takes the stage in North Carolina before realizing she left Joe behind: “We forgot those two” pic.twitter.com/xUnL2gBo2a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

In this clip, he doesn’t know where to go. He’s confused and probably doesn’t know where he is.

Biden is VERY confused after ending his speech pic.twitter.com/Paqp3dkWu7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

BIDEN: “They’re looking like, ‘What’s he gonna do next?'” pic.twitter.com/EhONYzxD0S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

Look at his expression here. He’s out of it, in some kind of dementia trance.

Biden appears very confused at the demonstration happening in front of him at a community college in North Carolina pic.twitter.com/cWvrViGnHa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

He points at the one soldier in his usual oblivious state.

Was that supposed to be a salute, Joe? pic.twitter.com/4cMZ38cIV7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

Biden just repeats what’s on the teleprompter.

Biden says global warming is “the only existential threat that exists for humanity” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KQvIDVjlOj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

Sometimes he can’t even handle reading from a teleprompter.

Today in Biden vs. the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/GCDZKctb9K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

As usual, he can’t find his way out of a paper bag.

His memory is slipping. The thought is often gone as it enters. The media hides this from Americans and makes him sound sane.

At his press conference, Biden immediately forgets the question he was asked pic.twitter.com/K5XXeAH0L9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2023

