WHOA! FBI Is Searching Biden’s Vacation Home

FBI personnel arrived to search President Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday morning in relation to the probe into documents marked classified in his residence and former private office, sources told CBS News.

“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said in a statement confirming the search. “Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate.”

This is a lot more serious than we were led to believe. This has to be tied to Hunter and corruption, but we might never know.

They should be raiding his house and it should have been done immediately.

Dems are dumping Joe, and Michelle Obama is waiting in the wings, ready to give Barack his fourth term.

