Axios Takes the First Shot at Trump’s ‘Radical’ Plan for “Gender Insanity”

Earlier on Sunday, Donald Trump unveiled his extensive plan to end “gender insanity” to protect minors. He took aim at puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries. Left-wing Axios responded quickly to Trump’s “radical” plan they described as attacking “trans rights.”

Axios claims, “former President Trump is promising to radically roll back transgender rights if elected president in 2024.”

They support the puberty blockers, the surgeries, and teachers telling children they might be a different gender. They also don’t want Trump “narrowly defining gender as a biological status consisting of male or female.”

Their ideology is very extreme, but they are successfully turning it around and making normal people look extreme.

At a rally in South Carolina this past week, Donald Trump said he would defeat the cult of gender ideology.

“We’re going to defeat the cult of gender ideology and reaffirm that god created two genders called men and women. We’re not going to allow men to play in women’s sports… we’re going to save the dignity of women and save women’s sports itself.”

TRUMP: “We’re going to defeat the cult of gender ideology, and reaffirm that God created two genders called men and women.” pic.twitter.com/NOrdfIhWT7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 28, 2023

Radical ideologies like transgenderism are destroying our culture.

Donald Trump also took shots at the anti-white, anti-American Critical Race Theory spreading venomously throughout our school system.

“We will eliminate federal funding for any school who pushes Critical Race Theory or left-wing gender ideology.” – President @realDonaldTrump Watch LIVE➡ https://t.co/tfCJIewSgV Watch our coverage of President Trump’s NH speech here: https://t.co/pQPI2fQLYV pic.twitter.com/kVLcj8cFa9 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 28, 2023

