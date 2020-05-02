Another woman complains about “dirty old man” Joe Biden’s behavior

Another woman has come forward to complain about “dirty old man” Joe Biden. Now 26 years of age and 14 in 2008, she said Biden spoke very inappropriately to her. Biden is currently accused of rape by Tara Reade.

The allegation is outlined by the website Law & Crime, which also cited an April Facebook post about the incident from accuser Eva Murry. That post has since been deleted, but the archived version can be seen here.

“Four of Murry’s friends say that they were told about the incident. One said she was told about it around the time it happened. Two more said they were told about it in 2010. Three of those friends agreed to speak on the record,” according to the outlet.

Murry told Law & Crime that the incident took place in 2008 while they were both attending the First State Gridiron Dinner & Show.

Murry said she is the niece of former Republican Delaware Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell, but it is well known that she is a Democrat.

“I remember walking into the lobby and being in awe of all the people in such fancy clothes,” Murry told Law & Crime. “Our two parties of people gravitated towards each other and everyone started saying their hellos.

“When it was Biden and my aunt’s turn to say hello he quickly turned to me and asked how old I was. I replied with my age and he replied with the comment ‘Fourteen? You’re very well endowed for 14!’ I was confused but it was definitely weird, he looked me up and down and hovered his eyes on my chest so I had some clue [about] the notion of his comment but didn’t fully understand at the time. We quickly separated from his area after the encounter.”

“I feel his comments were verbal sexual harassment,” Murry told Law & Crime.

“I think I was too naive to realize exactly what it meant at the time but I vividly remember the uncomfortable feeling I had in the pit of my stomach during the whole encounter. It wasn’t Biden’s words alone that made me so uncomfortable, it was the look, the tone, the whole general vibe was off,” she said.

“Back then I didn’t know the meaning of this,” she wrote on Facebook. “[F]or those of you that still don’t [know], it means Biden was telling me I had very large breasts for a 14-year-old. I learned shortly after what he meant and felt uncomfortable every time I met him afterwards.”

She said she made the post because “it got overwhelming repeating myself on everyone’s post.”

“So I made a master thread with the intentions of informing my friends and family who I care very much about, just what kind of man Biden is.”

Murry said her reasons for telling her story are not politically motivated.

“No man or woman should get away with acting that way and that is what this boils down to,” she told Law & Crime.

She Is a Democrat & She Told People

“For anyone who knows me they know I’m a Democrat. I don’t hide that at all. I’m not starting an argument I’m here to share an article and to advise to not to vote blindly for any party. Voting solely based on your candidate being blue or red is no way to vote. I don’t like Trump. But before you vote for Biden please read this article and demand proper representation for the Democratic Party. One you can be proud of,” the post said.

Murry’s aunt, meanwhile, told Fox News she could confirm her niece’s story.

“I was right there when it happened. It wasn’t just … what he said, it was the way he eyed her up and down when he said it. It was beyond creepy and utterly inappropriate,” O’Donnell said. “She actually stopped coming to as many campaign events with me because just knowing he might be there made her feel uncomfortable.”

Murry older sister, Jenna Murry, said she heard about the alleged incident around the time Eva said it happened.

Friends and email accounts were verified by Law & Crime.

One friend, Aileen Callaghan said she heard about the accusation around 2010.

“She mentioned that he was at an event she was with her aunt and that he was a creep and was looking at her chest the whole time,” Callaghan told Law & Crime.

“I remember she said that Biden was a pervy old man, and was like laughing but looking down when she told us,” Callaghan continued. “When she got to the details, she was clearly p—-d that it had happened, and clearly hadn’t known how to do anything about it.”

According to The Cut, others have complained about Uncle Joe.

Amy Lappos

When Amy Lappos was a congressional aide for U.S. representative Jim Himes in 2009, she claims that Biden touched and rubbed his nose against hers during a political fund-raiser. “It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head,” she told Hartford Courant on April 1. “He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.”

After the incident, Lappos didn’t file a formal complaint. “He was the vice president,” she told the Courant. “I was a nobody.”

D.J. Hill

D.J. Hill was one of two women to come forward with allegations in the New York Times, which referred to Biden’s conduct as “tactile politics.” Hill alleges that Biden rested his hand on her shoulder, and then started to move it down her back, which left her feeling “very uncomfortable.”

“Only he knows his intent,” she told the Times, adding, “If something makes you feel uncomfortable, you have to feel able to say it.”

Caitlyn Caruso

Caitlyn Caruso, the other woman in the Times story, claimed that after sharing the story of her sexual assault at a University of Nevada event in 2016, Biden hugged her “just a little bit too long” and laid his hand on her thigh.

“It doesn’t even really cross your mind that such a person would dare perpetuate harm like that,” she told the Times. “These are supposed to be people you can trust.”

Ally Coll

On April 3, Ally Coll told the Washington Post that at a 2008 reception, Biden squeezed her shoulders, complimented her smile, and held her “for a beat too long.”

Sofie Karasek

In 2016, Sofie Karasek was photographed holding hands and touching foreheads with Biden at the Oscars, where she stood alongside 50 other sexual-assault survivors during Lady Gaga’s performance. Karasek says she believes that Biden violated her personal space. She also said she wasn’t impressed with Biden’s two-minute-long video response to the growing unwanted-touching allegations against him — in which he never says he’s sorry — as he “didn’t take ownership in the way that he needs to.”

“He emphasized that he wants to connect with people and, of course, that’s important,” she told the publication. “But again, all of our interactions and friendships are a two-way street … Too often it doesn’t matter how the woman feels about it or they just assume that they’re fine with it.”

Vail Kohnert-Yount

Vail Kohnert-Yount alleged that when she was a White House intern in the spring of 2013, Biden “put his hand on the back of [her] head and pressed his forehead to [her] forehead” when he introduced himself, and that he called her a “pretty girl.” She was “so shocked,” she said, “that it was hard to focus on what he was saying.”

Alexandra Tara Reade

Alexandra Tara Reade told the Union that Biden touched her several times when she worked in his U.S. Senate office in 1993. The incidents, in which she said Biden would “put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck,” allegedly occurred when she was in her mid-20s. Reade told the Union that her responsibilities at work were reduced after she refused to serve drinks at an event — a task she believes she was assigned because Biden liked her legs.

Reade reportedly spoke to U.S. Senate personnel about what was going on, and Biden’s office allegedly found out. She left his office two months later, after only nine months on the job. Reade told the Union that she didn’t feel sexualized by the way she’d been treated, instead saying she felt ornamental, like a lamp: “It’s pretty. Set it over there. Then when it’s too bright, you throw it away.”

Reade expanded her account

In March 2020, Reade expanded on her account, telling the podcaster Katie Halper that Biden sexually assaulted her in the spring of 1993. Reade reiterated her story in interviews with the New York Times the following month, telling the paper that — when she dropped off a gym bag with him one day — he pushed her up against a wall and started kissing her neck, before sliding his hand up her shirt and ultimately up her skirt. “It happened at once. He’s talking to me and his hands are everywhere and everything is happening very quickly,” she recalled. “He was kissing me and he said, very low, ‘Do you want to go somewhere else?’” Reade said Biden penetrated her with his fingers before she was able to pull away. When she did, she says he appeared confused. “He looked at me kind of almost puzzled or shocked,” she told the Times. “He said, ‘Come on, man, I heard you liked me.’” Through a spokesperson, Biden strongly denied this account.

Reade also said Biden reprimanded her. “He pointed his finger at me and he just goes: ‘You’re nothing to me. Nothing,’” she said. “Then, he took my shoulders and said, ‘You’re OK, you’re fine.’”

