Oregon governor extends lockdown to July 6th

Extremely far-left Oregon governor Kate Brown has extended the lockdown until July 6th, after the July 4th holiday, via executive order.

This is pure tyranny.

Oregon had 2,635 cases and only 109 deaths. She has everything closed down. Why not talk about slowly opening? Is she drunk with power, stupid, what’s her problem?

It doesn’t help that the media loves this communistic style of government.

Attorney General William Barr was asked about the issue of government overreach at a Twitter Q & A on Friday. Barr said the government “unquestionably has the right” to “impose reasonable and temporary restrictions” during a public health emergency, however, “the Bill of Rights doesn’t go away during a crisis like this. What it does do is it requires that the government justify any restrictions as truly necessary.”

Barr felt the early measures were necessary “because we didn’t know much about the disease except that it was very contagious.”

“But now that the curve has been flattened, the rate of spread has been slowed, our system has not been overwhelmed and has time to adjust to the situation, it’s time to start rolling back some of these restrictions in an orderly and sensible way,” he continued.

“We are on the lookout for restrictions that are too widespread, too generalized, and are unduly discriminatory toward liberties such as religious liberty or speech, and we try to work with the state and local governments to address these concerns, and in the appropriate case we would consider taking action.”

It’s time for him to intervene.

WIDESPREAD ABUSE BY POLITICIANS

Brown isn’t the only one.

Where do these politicians get the idea that they can trample the Constitution and our Bill of Rights?

In Maine, the governor has shut everything down with very few deaths. She is literally destroying the state.

Tucker did a great job of explaining it Friday evening:

In New Mexico, a Navajo citizen says they can’t get water and supplies: