Anti-American Biden tries to abolish Columbus Day

















The Biden White House will be the first to officially commemorate the communistic Indigenous Peoples' Day this upcoming Monday, which is actually Columbus Day.

Biden is refocusing the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward Native peoples, AP notes. It is exactly what communists have wanted for years and Biden has no mandate to do this. But he is a despot.

Biden took the opportunity to bash our beginnings by issuing a Columbus Day proclamation, noting injustices against Indigenous peoples. “It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past.”

No one is hiding injustices but Columbus is not on record as committing injustices no matter what the leftists say.

Changing Columbus Day would require an act of Congress. That is the goal of the Left. They are destroying all that we have believed. The Left also wants to make everyone believe foreign countries south of the border have more rights than citizens.

The anti-American president declared:

For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures. Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.

Former President Trump, last year, denounced “radical activists [that] have sought to undermine Christopher Columbus’s legacy.”

We can honor native people without trashing Columbus. Let’s take away Labor Day and make that a Native American Day which does not include Mexicans, Central Americans, and South Americans as the Left wants you to believe.

