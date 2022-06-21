Anti-American, Racist CRT Taught to West Point Cadets

The US Army has introduced Critical Race Theory to West Point cadets. The cadets are given WOKE lessons encouraging them to apply Critical Race Theory to answers about “whiteness”.

Judicial Watch sued for the 600 documents handed over by the Department of Defense exposing the internal attack on our American system.

“Our military is under attack – from within,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a press release.

“These documents show racist, anti-American CRT propaganda is being used to try to radicalize our rising generation of Army leadership at West Point.”

IT’S TEACHING THEM TO JUDGE PEOPLE BY THE COLOR OF THEIR SKIN

It makes white into oppressors. Blacks are just victims.

One slide on “Whiteness” states: “In order to understand racial inequality and slavery, it is first necessary to address whiteness.” It tells them to consider the “Take-for-grantedness of whiteness.”

It claims whiteness “is a location of structural advantage, of race privilege.” It is “a standpoint or place from which white people look at themselves and the rest of society.” The slide “refers to a set of cultural practices that are usually unmarked and unnamed.”

It’s stereotyping and racist garbage.

One slide has a graphic that introduces “Modern Slavery in the USA.” It expounds on blacks not getting a college education and medical screenings. It also says they don’t get mortgages or promotions at work.

That’s apparently the fault of white people.

The training documents also state blacks are more likely than whites to live in poverty. It says they will more often be homicide victims or be incarcerated.

Never does it place any responsibility on anyone but whites. Meanwhile, black-on-black crime in major cities is the biggest problem facing black communities. Yet, we’re not allowed to discuss it, much less solve it.

The lessons teach the students that systemic racism is built into the pillars of society.

COMMUNISM AT WEST POINT

When a West Point cadet named Spencer Rapone advertised the fact that he’s a communist, we also found out that other cadets and at least one teacher were also communists.

It makes one wonder what really goes on at West Point.

