Anti-Christian Hate Coming for Hegseth From Politico

A Politico article about Pete Hegseth sees him as too “aggressively Christian.” Author Jasper Craven called him “Joe Rogan of conservative military media.” The entire article reeks of anti-Christian bigotry, and this author is doing it openly. He’ll likely get rewarded for it.

The author doesn’t like a pastor Hegseth likes – he’s too Christian. The tattoos, one of the Jerusalem Cross and the other “Deus Vult” or “God wills it” somehow say he hates Muslims. Deus Vult is allegedly terrible because it dates back to the Crusades. In one of his books, he wrote about the militants fighting for God in the Middle East and said he understood them and their desire to fight for something more important than self. The author found that distasteful.

Craven writes:

Hegseth will be well positioned to fight back against the leadership class that spurned him. He will also likely bring his aggressive combination of conservatism and Christian ideology — the one vividly displayed in the tattoos — into the role. Based on numerous public statements and writings, it’s likely he will aim to undermine the military’s long-standing nonpartisan pluralism by scrubbing diversity from the ranks, banning women in combat, urging the military to choose sides in a “civil war” against “domestic enemies” on the left, and orienting the military’s mission around his fixation on the Muslim world, which he feels represents an existential threat to Western civilization.

The author is very anti-Christian, doesn’t understand Christianity, and has an overriding motive to demonize Christians, even if he has to invent problems as if he were a quack fortune teller. The Left that Hegseth does want to go to war with is the communist or totalitarian left. Hegseth will put his life on the line for others and freedom. Craven wouldn’t understand sacrifice or belief in something that important. He doesn’t understand that Christians aren’t Christians if they hate people for their beliefs.

Heritage wrote: Pete Hegseth: Veteran. Leader. Patriot.

So now @PeteHegseth is too “aggressively” Christian? This is headline reeks of religious bigotry Apparently Politico is apparently just fine with week-kneed Christianity But if you start to believe too “aggressively” in your faith, they’ll call you unfit to serve https://t.co/ivWCTRSq8w — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 7, 2024

Here is something you need to know. Sen. Mullin said no senator has said “No” to Pete Hegseth.

Senator @SenMullin: “I think @PeteHegseth‘s doing exactly what he needs to do… There’s been absolutely no ‘No’s’ from Republican Senators at this point… I think Pete will make an outstanding Secretary of Defense.” pic.twitter.com/mSwGBmmPaL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

DNC Official Lindy Li: “I’ve met @PeteHegseth and he’s my fellow Princetonian — and I actually think he’s been a pretty good guy.” pic.twitter.com/uJtAU3uJy7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

