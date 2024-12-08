Great Interview with DJT: This Is Making America Great Again

NBC News reporter interviewed Donald Trump. He explained how he hopes to make America great.

President Trump has made it clear that this administration is not about retribution. His retribution will be a successful country. His focus is on energy, prices, crime, immigration, and border security.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Our shared SUCCESS is going to bring our country together! pic.twitter.com/N9SPV7cTia — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

Welker asked if he was going to direct the new FBI Director to go after certain people:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: If they think that somebody was dishonest or crooked or a corrupt politician, then I think [Kash Patel] has an obligation to investigate it. WELKER: Are you going to *direct him* to do it? PRESIDENT TRUMP: No. pic.twitter.com/qHrchMqCbB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

His success will be the retribution. That is how he acted in his first term.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Retribution will be through success.” pic.twitter.com/EsrnpgNk5s — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

President Trump has so many items for day 1 that he’s going to have to forego sleep. Besides immigration and energy, he has J6 prisoners on his agenda.

President Trump says he will be “acting very quickly” on pardons for some J6 defendants: “We’re going to look at individual cases … They’ve been in there for years!” pic.twitter.com/XeLbemtYXO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

The criminal aliens have to go:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “We have to get the criminals out of our country… Number one, we’re doing criminals — and we’re going to do them really rapidly… You see what they’ve done in Colorado and other places.” pic.twitter.com/R4cBfIboFF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

More on Day 1:

President Trump says we’ll get back to the basics on Day One — with executive orders on the economy, energy, and border security coming immediately after he takes office. pic.twitter.com/DixY56MggW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

The President-elect will try to end birthright citizenship and sees it as ridiculous. His Second Inaugural Address will center on unity. When asked about NATO, he said if they are treating us fairly and paying their bills, he will stay with NATO, absolutely. Additionally, ee will protect Social Security for seniors.

The Ukraine War needs to end, he told Kristen Welker. Hundreds of thousands of people were killed in a war that never should have happened. They are going to get less aid.

Ms. Welker wanted to know if he’d fire Christopher Wray. He said, “It would sort of seem pretty obvious that if @Kash_Patel gets in, he’s going to be taking somebody’s place, right? That somebody is the man you’re talking about.”

Trump wants to make America healthy, and he sounds very reasonable. He also said he wants to protect people with pre-existing conditions and bring prices down.

After hearing eight years of Obama saying we have to manage our downward spiral and four years of Biden accelerating that spiral, this should be a relief to people.

President Trump: We have to get our chronic disease epidemic under control and make our country HEALTHY again pic.twitter.com/5o8XCCA8Vc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

About those tariffs:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I have stopped wars with tariffs” pic.twitter.com/twNL80Xa6N — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

He believes 2020 was rigged, and this one was too big to rig.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: 2024 was truly TOO BIG TO RIG pic.twitter.com/dllvDoiosl — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

The administration divided the nation:

President Trump on Biden being a “divider” and weaponizing the Justice System: “He went against his political opponent VIOLENTLY because he knew he couldn’t beat him.”

pic.twitter.com/aq7EkIFUkE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 8, 2024

Finally, Jack Smith better save all his records.

President-elect Trump on Pam Bondi investigating Jack Smith: “I want her to do whatever she has to do” pic.twitter.com/mSvCm0L6ty — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 8, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email