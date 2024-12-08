Great Interview with DJT: This Is Making America Great Again

By
M DOWLING
-
2
25

NBC News reporter interviewed Donald Trump. He explained how he hopes to make America great.

President Trump has made it clear that this administration is not about retribution. His retribution will be a successful country. His focus is on energy, prices, crime, immigration, and border security.

Welker asked if he was going to direct the new FBI Director to go after certain people:

His success will be the retribution. That is how he acted in his first term.

President Trump has so many items for day 1 that he’s going to have to forego sleep. Besides immigration and energy, he has J6 prisoners on his agenda.

The criminal aliens have to go:

More on Day 1:

The President-elect will try to end birthright citizenship and sees it as ridiculous. His Second Inaugural Address will center on unity. When asked about NATO, he said if they are treating us fairly and paying their bills, he will stay with NATO, absolutely. Additionally, ee will protect Social Security for seniors.

The Ukraine War needs to end, he told Kristen Welker. Hundreds of thousands of people were killed in a war that never should have happened. They are going to get less aid.

Ms. Welker wanted to know if he’d fire Christopher Wray.  He said, “It would sort of seem pretty obvious that if @Kash_Patel gets in, he’s going to be taking somebody’s place, right? That somebody is the man you’re talking about.”

Trump wants to make America healthy, and he sounds very reasonable. He also said he wants to protect people with pre-existing conditions and bring prices down.

After hearing eight years of Obama saying we have to manage our downward spiral and four years of Biden accelerating that spiral, this should be a relief to people.

About those tariffs:

He believes 2020 was rigged, and this one was too big to rig.

The administration divided the nation:

Finally, Jack Smith better save all his records.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz