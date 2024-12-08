Biden Might Pardon the Man Accused of Treason by Some

President Biden is allegedly considering issuing preemptive pardons to high-profile figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, Alejandro Mayorkas, Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, White House counsel Ed Siskel and chief of staff Jeff Zients, and other prominent politicians, including hundreds, possibly thousands of criminals.

The potential pardon of General Mark Milley was reported by the Washington Post Thursday. Some believe he committed treason.

Gen. Milley Conspired Against the President

Milley, 66, faced intense scrutiny on Capitol Hill during President Biden’s first year in office after journalist Bob Woodward revealed that the Pentagon official placed secret phone calls to a top Chinese official before the 2020 election and after the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol.

In other words, Milley, a military commander, tried to take power from the president.

During a September 2021 congressional grilling, Milley admitted to calling Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army to tell him that he would personally warn China in the event of a US attack during Trump’s waning days in office.

Many describe Milley’s conduct as treasonous. He needs to appear before a court and probably should be court-martialed.

Milley also conspired with then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Donald Trump wants peace, and such an attack was never on the table.

Milley called Donald Trump “dangerous,” “unstable,” and a “fascist.” Trump’s presidency was stable, and he was ending wars. The only instability came from the Marxist Left.

American Marxists used the death of George Floyd to create unrest.

Trump threatened to use the Insurrection Act to stop the Marxists who burned a 200-year-old church. Trump walked to the church with Mark Milley and others after the event. The media lashed out against Donald Trump and backed the Marxists, as did Mark Milley.

Apologizing to Rioting Marxists

Milley apologized as rioters and looters burning buildings. It encouraged the rioters to burn down cities, attack law enforcement, and cause nearly $2 billion in property damage. He was incensed that Donald Trump threatened to use the National Guard to stop the Marxists.

He empowered the rioting Marxists, and the looting continues to this day.

The White Rage General

Milley is warped. The rioters tried to pull down statues, destroy a small 200-year-old building, burn down a 200-year-old church, burn a police station, and generally caused looting and rioting throughout the country. Milley called them protests and only cared about one riot – the riot on J6.

“I want to understand white rage” General Milley said back in June 2021. What is white rage? pic.twitter.com/GcT5AFUk8d — Thomas O’Connor ’62 baby, #GodBlessAmerica (@TheyCallMeTomO1) December 7, 2024

He carried on about something that doesn’t exist except in the minds of the Marxist Left and their unwitting supporters – white rage.

The Milley legacy in Afghanistan is that no one knew what was going on, and communications were terrible.

This soldier lost limbs and explains the situation:

Milley’s actions had “the hallmarks of military intervention.” He called for an investigation of US citizens conspiring with Nancy Pelosi.

The Republic cannot stand if generals are politicized.

