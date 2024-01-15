Anti-DEI Bill Ackman Funds the Quintessential DEI-WEF Dem

Billionaire Bill Ackman has courageously fought against the anti-Semitism at Harvard caused by DEI, only to fund it in the form of a candidate who wholeheartedly supports it. He’s funding Dean Phillips, who is not even a capitalist.

Mr. Ackman says Phillips didn’t realize what it was, and he “is being educated as we speak.”

We are in Clown World when a man who fights against the anti-Semitic DEI at Harvard sends a $1 million donation to a man who is deeply embedded in DEI and ESG, a DEI offshoot, and then thinks the man just didn’t realize what it was. He is talking about a man who built his entire congressional campaign on DEI.

Phillips, a devoted WEF supporter, is a wealthy unknown who served in Congress for three terms and dropped out to run for president. Although he claims he is anti-establishment, he is the neo-Democrat, the perfect new DEI-WEF Democrat.

Phillips founded the Stakeholder Capitalism Caucus. Stakeholder capitalism isn’t capitalism; it’s an invention of Klaus Schwab’s. It is the driver of ESG, which is also referred to as multistake capitalism. The WEF changed the name of stakeholder capitalism to inclusive capitalism as the name became vilified.

Klaus Schwab and his elitist allies have taken it upon themselves to “impose the state of the world,” but he adds his allegedly higher moral purpose to sell it. They will be honorable stakeholders serving the community. Additionally, they will be kind enough to “collaborate.”

As Jordan Schachtel has said, It has nothing to do with capitalism but serves as a means to deliver corporate ideological subservience to the state, similar to how enterprise is structured in China.

As Dr. Jordan Peterson writes, “It’s a blindness so stunning, you can’t believe it until you see and hear it,” as he linked to Ackman’s post, which states:

I believe @deanbphillips didn’t understand what DEI was when it was made part of his website. I made the same mistake. He is getting educated as we speak. Let’s listen to what he has to say after he gets educated. That’s the danger of the DEI movement. It comes inside a Trojan horse of constructed of beneficent sounding words.

Mr. Ackman is naive. Dean Phillips is intelligent and knows exactly what it is.

Bill @billackman: I have spoken to many @TheDemocrats Senators and Congressmen: centrists all. To a man, they claim “equity”means equality of opportunity, which it does not, and are denial about the danger posed by the radical left. It’s a blindness so stunning you can’t… https://t.co/CFbIKfYVtx — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 15, 2024

Jordan Schachtel pointed out Phillips‘s devotion to it and his full understanding of what it means. He specifically uses equity over inclusion. This was on his campaign site.

Ackman just spent all this time fighting the DEI monster in academia only to throw his support to a guy who supports DEI as one of his staple platform items. https://t.co/XruTIZFbQn pic.twitter.com/2Yof7zUHX4 — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) January 14, 2024

Related