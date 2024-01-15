Pope Francis Is Indirectly Helping to Select the Next Pope

Yesterday, we reported that Pope Francis held a dialogue with Marxists for the “common good.” He also has allowed the extremist author of a porn book, probably heretical, to take control of the Doctrine of Faith.
Many people believe he is a communist or a Liberation theologist. You can’t be a Marxist and a true Catholic. Marxists see the State as supreme, not God.
People should also know that he has set up the College of Cardinals with people like himself, excising traditional clergy from the Vatican and even from positions in the United States.
The College of Cardinals, more formally called the Sacred College of Cardinals, is the body of all cardinals of the Catholic Church. As of 28 December 2023, there are 240 cardinals, of whom 132 are eligible to vote in a conclave to elect a new pope.
Following the 2023 consistory, [convention 99 of the cardinal electors had been appointed by Francis, 29 by Pope Benedict XVI, and 9 by Pope John Paul II.[1] Each of Francis’ consistories has increased the number of cardinal electors from less than the set limit of 120[b] to a number higher than 120, as high as 137 in 2023,[2] surpassing the record 135 set by Pope John Paul II in 2001 and 2003.[3] Since 2 June 2023, two-thirds of the cardinal electors have been cardinals created by Francis.[4] The September 2023 consistory increased that to about 73%.[1]
Those who have always seen the papacy as the anti-Christ (meaning not in the standard modern understanding of the word ‘anti’, but in the sense of the “one who claims to stand in the place of Christ” here on earth – proven by the claim that when the pope speaks ex cathedra, he is infallible.)
Can any truly thinking person believe the ‘red’ pope (or for that matter any mere human) ever can say something infallible? The Bible, God’s inspired Word, alone is infallible. Human wisdom/reason is corrupted by sin and unreliable (I Corinthians 1:18-2:16). Church councils have erred. Francis is a fool and therefore those that follow him… .
For those unaware: “Ex cathedra is a Latin phrase which means “from the chair.” It refers to binding and infallible papal teachings which are promulgated by the pope when he officially teaches in his capacity of the universal shepherd of the Church a doctrine on a matter of faith or morals and addresses it to the entire world.” https://www.catholic.com/qa/what-does-the-term-ex-cathedra-mean-and-where-did-the-catholic-church-come-up-with-it 2024/01/15 15:47GMT
Most people are not aware that in the vatican there is a prophetic painting of how many popes there will be in the future. And that there are going to be only so many popes. I have a photo copy of the painting.
Please define what you mean by ‘prophetic’. Also if you have such evidence send a pdf to the editor so we can all see it. Otherwise your undocumented (and anonymous) post is meaningless.
I do have it, God is my witness. I’m not sending a photo copy.
I’m not a scholar of the prophtic vision that i am refering to. Just something that i was made aware of in sunday school.
This is what I believe I was shown and am refering to.
While in Rome, Malachy purportedly experienced a vision of future popes, which he recorded as a sequence of cryptic phrases. This manuscript was then allegedly deposited in the Vatican Secret Archives, and forgotten about until its rediscovery in 1590