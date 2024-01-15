Pope Francis Is Indirectly Helping to Select the Next Pope

Yesterday, we reported that Pope Francis held a dialogue with Marxists for the “common good.” He also has allowed the extremist author of a porn book, probably heretical, to take control of the Doctrine of Faith.

Many people believe he is a communist or a Liberation theologist. You can’t be a Marxist and a true Catholic. Marxists see the State as supreme, not God.

People should also know that he has set up the College of Cardinals with people like himself, excising traditional clergy from the Vatican and even from positions in the United States.

The College of Cardinals, more formally called the Sacred College of Cardinals, is the body of all cardinals of the Catholic Church. As of 28 December 2023, there are 240 cardinals, of whom 132 are eligible to vote in a conclave to elect a new pope.

Following the 2023 consistory, [convention 99 of the cardinal electors had been appointed by Francis, 29 by Pope Benedict XVI, and 9 by Pope John Paul II.[1] Each of Francis’ consistories has increased the number of cardinal electors from less than the set limit of 120[b] to a number higher than 120, as high as 137 in 2023,[2] surpassing the record 135 set by Pope John Paul II in 2001 and 2003.[3] Since 2 June 2023, two-thirds of the cardinal electors have been cardinals created by Francis.[4] The September 2023 consistory increased that to about 73%.[1]

Related