Sec. Zeldin: Largest Deregulatory Effort in US History to Save Coal

After announcing 31 deregulations on Wednesday, including the termination of the Biden administration’s “Environmental Justice and DEI arms of the agency (EJ/DEI),” Zeldin told Boyle, “Undoubtedly, we’re going to be able to create jobs, including inside the American auto sector.”

“We will bring down the cost of living. It’s going to be easier to heat your home, to purchase a vehicle, to operate a business,” the former New York congressman said, touting President Donald Trump’s economic plan.

“A lot of Americans struggling to make ends meet want common sense back into the federal government, and we’re going to do our part at the EPA,” Zeldin continued. “So that’s why we made this announcement. It’s a lot of regulatory actions impacting the energy space. We want to make it easier for people to be able to access choice.”

He will challenge the endangerment finding.

Sec. Zeldin promised to put a “dagger through the heart of the climate religion.”

EPA SECRETARY ZELDIN ANNOUNCED 31 ACTIONS TO DISMANTLE THE REGULATORY OVERREACH OF THE OBAMA AND BIDEN ADMINISTRATIONS. @davewalshenergy details how Zeldin is taking action against regulations that restrict gas, oil, and coal use for power and automotive use.@Bannons_WarRoom pic.twitter.com/hWTn5emwWa — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) March 15, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email