Anti-Israel groups pushing Biden to hire radical hate mongers

Anti-Israel organizations have launched a coordinated effort to pressure the incoming Biden administration into selecting people who will champion their causes. They hope to oppose [so-called] mainstream nominees supported by leading Democrats and Republicans, FreeBeacon reports.

In a bid to agree on strategy and maximize pressure on Joe Biden’s transition team, more than 100 far-left organizations, including Code Pink and Win Without War, held a Wednesday conference call “to try to get on the same page and make a more coherent pitch to the Biden team,” according to Politico.

The organizations are preparing to recommend some 200 staffers who share these organizations’ foreign policy ideology, which includes rolling back sanctions on Iran and challenging American aid to Israel.

Included on the call was Matt Duss, a top adviser for communist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) who has made a name on the foreign policy stage for his hardline anti-Israel views.

Duss faced charges of promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories during his time as a blogger at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. He was ultimately pushed out of the organization by Biden nominee Neera Tanden.

The most radical voices in the party, such as Democratic representatives Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), will have allies to destroy Israel with. The House progressives have been working to mainstream anti-Israel voices and push policies such as conditioning military assistance to Israel until it bows to far-left demands.