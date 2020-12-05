Stimulus $ in exchange for vaccination, after we bankrupted you

Americans are hoping for more one-time stimulus checks, while the U.S. government is working to get Covid-19 vaccinations to the American public. One Democrat has an idea — if you want your check [after we bankrupted you], you have to get vaccinated.

It would be far better to open up since lockdowns don’t work and our debt is at $30 trillion. At some point in the near future, after Biden destroys the economy, and his policies will, the dollar will crash. That’s when China becomes the world’s superpower.

One proposal from former congressman John Delaney aims to provide stimulus checks in exchange for getting vaccinated.

The goal is to reach a 75% vaccination rate faster, which could save both lives and the U.S. economy.

In other words, they want to bribe us.

And then there is this:

Holy fuck man https://t.co/nPkIat3FTL — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 5, 2020

Here, boy, you can have your treat if you obey my command!