Anti-J6 Extremism Added to Navy Boot Camp

Navy boot camp will now include classes on suicide prevention, hazing, racism, J6 extremism, and sexual assault.

Navy officials said it would tackle the problems the agency has faced involving the rise of suicides and sexual assaults, as well as fires and deadly ship collisions.

The training is a good idea but the J6 extremism is a concern, along with racism. If it’s CRT racism, it’s a big problem, but we don’t know. And how will they teach J6?

It also includes the rise of extremism after several former and active military members took part in the January 6 Capitol riot.

They aren’t worried about Antifa or Black Lives Matter, two violent communist groups, only the J6 riot, and rally?

Just to provide some information. There were at least 700,000 people at the J6 rally and 2,000 at most went into the Capitol with about 700 charged. That’s a tiny fraction of the people who were present. So 2% went into the Capitol and about 1% were charged. Just to be real, it was one bad day whereas Antifa and BLM rioted all summer after George Floyd died, killing at least 20 people, destroying billions in property, and burning down public buildings.

That’s not to excuse rioting on J6 but it’s been overblown and the left-wing riots are ignored.

The Daily Mail called it WOKE training. It doesn’t sound WOKE, but it’s hard to trust this partisan administration with J6 and racism.

