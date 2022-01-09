Biden Reassures Colorado Fire Victims As Only He Can

Families in Colorado who suffered from the horrendous fires were greeted by the doddering Joe Biden who reassured them that they would soon get even with the weather. As they prepare for funerals, he told them they were soon going to have big, glorious windmills. They will have 100-yeard wingspans, each propeller, 100 yards long. Yay! Noisy windmills that sometimes work.

He’s going to Build Back Better.

Biden after touring wildfire damage in Colorado that destroyed more than 1,000 homes: “We’re gonna have windmills, you’re gonna see that have 100-yard wingspans, each, each propeller on that on that windmill, 100 yards long. So there’s so much that’s going to be able to be done.” pic.twitter.com/NmtNkoSIti — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2022

