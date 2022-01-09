Biden Reassures Colorado Fire Victims As Only He Can

Families in Colorado who suffered from the horrendous fires were greeted by the doddering Joe Biden who reassured them that they would soon get even with the weather. As they prepare for funerals, he told them they were soon going to have big, glorious windmills. They will have 100-yeard wingspans, each propeller, 100 yards long. Yay! Noisy windmills that sometimes work.
He’s going to Build Back Better.
Biden after touring wildfire damage in Colorado that destroyed more than 1,000 homes: “We’re gonna have windmills, you’re gonna see that have 100-yard wingspans, each, each propeller on that on that windmill, 100 yards long. So there’s so much that’s going to be able to be done.” pic.twitter.com/NmtNkoSIti
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2022
Go to the Home Biden have doctor Jill sign you in. Make sure they firmly secure you to a rocking chair as you are most assuredly off yours.
Windmills are a construct of the white male capitalist imperialism!
They will be used to fan the flames of burning it all down better?
A huge bonfire of the constitution will be set ablaze with a giant magnifying lens apparatus
People out west wouldn’t have a fire problem if they let Paper Companies manage their forest. It’s not in the best interest of paper companies to let their forest burn down or cut without replanting.
Superior, Colorado and Louisville, Colorado are both in Boulder County where Biden got 77% of the vote and I believe the accuracy, the Democrats didn’t have to cheat there. How’s that working out for them? I’m not claiming Biden caused the fires but he shows no respect for even these victims who are hard core Democrat voters.