Biden Reassures Colorado Fire Victims As Only He Can

By
M D
-
4

Families in Colorado who suffered from the horrendous fires were greeted by the doddering Joe Biden who reassured them that they would soon get even with the weather. As they prepare for funerals, he told them they were soon going to have big, glorious windmills. They will have 100-yeard wingspans, each propeller, 100 yards long. Yay! Noisy windmills that sometimes work.

He’s going to Build Back Better.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

4 COMMENTS

  2. Windmills are a construct of the white male capitalist imperialism!
    They will be used to fan the flames of burning it all down better?
    A huge bonfire of the constitution will be set ablaze with a giant magnifying lens apparatus

  3. People out west wouldn’t have a fire problem if they let Paper Companies manage their forest. It’s not in the best interest of paper companies to let their forest burn down or cut without replanting.

  4. Superior, Colorado and Louisville, Colorado are both in Boulder County where Biden got 77% of the vote and I believe the accuracy, the Democrats didn’t have to cheat there. How’s that working out for them? I’m not claiming Biden caused the fires but he shows no respect for even these victims who are hard core Democrat voters.

Leave a Reply