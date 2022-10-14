Anti-Oil Moonbats Glued to the Wall Under Van Gogh’s Painting

First, two female moonbats splattered soup on the Van Gogh painting, and then they glued their hands to the wall just under the work of art. These climate sillies are protesting oil, so they went after an oil painting.

They should be allowed to remain glued to the wall.

Moonbats report:

Climate protesters threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting Friday to protest the extraction and use of fossil fuels.

Members of Just Stop Oil, wearing T-shirts bearing the name of the group, poured two cans of tomato soup over the famous painting located at the National Gallery in London, as seen in a video posted to Twitter by the group….

…”What is worth more: art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice?” one of the activists yells, adding, “are you more concerned about the protection of a painting, or the protection of our planet and people?”

She continued the irrational spiel, “The cost-of-living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis. Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup.”

The duo and their comrades hope to make this group famous.

Climate protesters from “Just Stop Oil” destroyed Vincent Van Gogh’s famous 1888 painting of sunflowers at the National Gallery in London. pic.twitter.com/KF4ZNBmtLd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 14, 2022

They know nothing. They’re kids and are greatly misinformed. The two moonbats were arrested. The painting is behind glass, and there was only minor damage to the frame.

The group hasglued their hands to other famous works of art. The only way to stop them is to leave them glued.

