Paul Ryan Says Trump Will Not Be the 2024 Nominee

Paul Ryan says Donald Trump will not be the 2024 nominee for President. He said DeSantis, Youngkin, or Scott are his favorites. Is he trying to destroy their candidacy before they even run? We don’t like Ryan, and we aren’t alone.

Don’t the people get a say in this, Paul?

We like Gov. De Santis. He’s possible, but we think it’s too soon for Youngkin, and Tim Scott’s a great guy but a bit too RINO. That’s just our humble opinion.

“So comforting to know that Paul Ryan is still terrible,” one Twitter user said. Most of the responses were from the left, so they’re not something we’d bother repeating.

What we will say is Ryan is mostly wrong most of the time.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
35 minutes ago

Paul Ryan is being really foolish to think Trump isn't going to be President in 2025. Paul Ryan may fine himself in trouble if WI runs a good clean election.

