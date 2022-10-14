Paul Ryan Says Trump Will Not Be the 2024 Nominee

Paul Ryan says Donald Trump will not be the 2024 nominee for President. He said DeSantis, Youngkin, or Scott are his favorites. Is he trying to destroy their candidacy before they even run? We don’t like Ryan, and we aren’t alone.

Don’t the people get a say in this, Paul?

We like Gov. De Santis. He’s possible, but we think it’s too soon for Youngkin, and Tim Scott’s a great guy but a bit too RINO. That’s just our humble opinion.

“So comforting to know that Paul Ryan is still terrible,” one Twitter user said. Most of the responses were from the left, so they’re not something we’d bother repeating.

What we will say is Ryan is mostly wrong most of the time.

Speaking at the Robin Hood conference before billionaires Steve Cohen and Paul Tudor Jones went on stage, Ryan said he’s advising CEOs not to focus on ESG too much as he believes the GOP will win the majority. “The next shoe to drop is to go after woke corporations,” he said. — Bradley Saacks (@SaacksAttack) October 11, 2022

On the Fed, Ryan called Powell “a consensus-builder, not really an economist.” He believes, if unemployment ticks up before inflation falls to the Fed’s target, Powell will have to “pick his poison” on what to do. “He’s got one foot on each side of the river.” — Bradley Saacks (@SaacksAttack) October 11, 2022

