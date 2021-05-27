Anti-police, anti-white Kristin Clarke gets top DoJ post



















In a 51 to 48 vote, the Senate confirmed Kristen Clarke on Tuesday to be the Justice Department’s civil rights chief.

During her confirmation hearing, she was asked about an article she wrote while a student at Harvard. In that article, Clarke argued that Blacks are superior to Whites in important intellectual ways.

Clarke told Senators that the article was satire. But, as David Harsanyi points out in National Review, there is no evidence to support this claim.

In fact, all recent evidence is to the contrary. Around the same time she published her racist article, Clarke invited a rabid anti-Semite, Tony Martin, to speak at Harvard.

The anti-Semite used the platform Clarke provided to excoriate Jews. Clarke praised him for his intelligence and the veracity of his work. Was her praise satirical?

This new position at the DoJ puts Clarke in charge of investigating police abuses and enforcing voting rights laws and federal statutes prohibiting discrimination based on race, sex, religion, and other factors.

That’s really ironic since the Biden nominee previously endorsed proposals to “defund the police” in a 2020 Newsweek op-ed, according to the National Review.

Clarke was grilled about it during the hearing.

“I do not support defunding the police,” Clarke lied in response to a question from Sen. Cruz. “The impetus for writing that op-ed was to make clear that I do not support defunding the police.” She added that she instead wants to “channel resources to places such as mental health treatment.”

She blamed editors for choosing a poor headline: “I Prosecuted Police Killings. Defund the Police  But Be Strategic.”

However, Cruz noted that she had written three separate times in the piece that “we must invest less in police” and more in social services.

Clarke, the first black woman to fill the significant position, steps into the role at a critical time in our nation after a year of attacks on the police.

“A vote for Kristen Clarke is a vote to defund the police,” Sen. Tom Cotton said before the vote.

Sen. Susan Collins was the only Republican to vote alongside democrats in support of Clarke’s confirmation, USA Today reports.

Collins is really a Democrat.

