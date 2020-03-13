Anti-police Democrat Andrew Gillum involved in Meth overdose, possible orgy

The rising star of the Democrat Party, Andrew Gillum, who ran and came close to winning the Florida governorship on an anti-police platform, was found with crystal meth and two naked men in a hotel room according to Palm Beach police.

He was in the room with the other two naked men when one overdosed. Three small bags of crystal meth were found in the room.

Gillum offered an excuse to the media: “I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement,” Gillum said.

The other two men in the room were “involved with each other,” police said. They were naked. It’s unclear if Gillum was naked.

The police report said that on arriving an officer “observed Mr. Gillum inside the bathroom vomiting. … Officers then attempted to speak to Mr. Gillum. Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”

The report also said that Fire-Rescue responded a second time to the hotel for a welfare check on Gillum and determined he was in stable condition and his vital signs were normal

CANDACE OWENS BROKE THE STORY

Thanks, @USATODAY for crediting me for breaking this story.

Extraordinary that a @CNN contributor & Democrat politician was in a drug-fueled party w/ naked men.

NO PLACE FOR POLICE AND PRISONS

When he ran against Governor De Santis, there was probable cause for multiple ethics charges. Gillum supports a socialist agenda but says he’s a Democrat. For instance, he says police and prisons have no place in justice. How ironic. Maybe his habits are driving his agenda.

He signed a pledge in October 2018 with the Dream Defenders, guaranteeing his fielty to this principle.

“Police were never meant to protect and serve me and you,” the pledge says. “Police and prisoners, since their founding, have always been about safety for the haves while wreaking havoc for the have-nots.” Absurdly, it states, “Police and prisons have no place in justice.”