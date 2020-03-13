President blasts Obama-Biden admin for not fixing the CDC problems, they’re fixed now

President Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over the Wuhan Virus at 3 pm Friday when he speaks to the nation. The stock market started up due to an infusion of cash from the Federal Reserve, but we still have an oil war and the energy stocks are down.

Crude is only $28.60 a barrel and is expected to go to $25. This is mostly due to Russia trying to kill the U.S. shale boom, which is built on debt. The left is in agreement with Russia on this issue [and many others], that our oil needs to go.

President Trump harshly criticized the former president and vice president, Joe Biden, for not responding to H1N1 Swine Flu and for allowing the problems of testing at the CDC process to go untended.

One of the problems at the CDC was the FDA restrictions, which are now removed. The CDC wasn’t set up for a pandemic and they must have the private companies involved. Now the private companies are engaged. Big government can’t do it all.

Watch:

NIAID Dr. Anthony Fauci says guidelines for who could be tested for #COVID19 has changed: “The FDA has removed those restrictions… You go to the Dr., you have symptoms that are suggestive of the coronavirus, it doesn’t matter where you are, who you are, you can get a test.” pic.twitter.com/nBqiuE2gB1 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 12, 2020

THE FAILING TESTING SYSTEM

President Trump said today that the CDC studied its testing system and did nothing to change it. Their process was “slow for a large scale pandemic.” He says they were hoping they would never see a pandemic. “President Obama made changes that only complicated things further,” he wrote.

For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

IT’S FIXED

He also referenced the Obama administration’s alleged disastrous response to the H1N1 Swine Flu “with thousands dying and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now.”

“All Red Tape has been cut,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hopefully, he’s correct.

He promises testing will soon take place on a “very large scale basis.”

…. Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

BIDEN MISSPOKE

He criticized Joe Biden for his dopey remarks. [Biden has always been dumb, but now he has mental deterioration as well.]

“The Obama White House had to immediately issue an apology for Joe Biden’s remarks, and any alarm that he might have caused, an alarm about a Swine Flu outbreak that took 6 months for President Obama to declare a National Emergency, and that killed 12,000 Americans.” @LouDobbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Sleepy Joe Biden was in charge of the H1N1 Swine Flu epidemic which killed thousands of people. The response was one of the worst on record. Our response is one of the best, with fast action of border closings & a 78% Approval Rating, the highest on record. His was lowest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

H1N1 RESPONSE

President Obama quickly declared H1N1 a public health emergency [the month it appeared] but left it in the hands of the CDC. He declared a national emergency in October, after 1,000 U.S. deaths.

In April, when the disease was first spotted, then-president Obama asked and received $1.5 billion in funding to fight it. Some test kits went out in May, a few weeks after the disease was detected.

They, fortunately, had a vaccine by October.

The testing kits were slow in 2009, but the President did react with emergency declarations which eased regulations and opened up options.

The disease was first seen in China in 2002.

President Trump acted quickly in the case of the Covid-19 Virus, but, unfortunately, this disease is more lethal and the media is politicizing it. He made a brilliant move with the border controls.

One question we have is, are we going to react this way every time a new bug appears? We won’t have much of an economy if we do.

Testing Is Failing

The testing was woefully inadequate out of the gate.

When the testing began, the CDC had narrow criteria for who could be tested, further limiting the number of tests performed on top of the technical problems. We don’t know who exactly is responsible for the poor process, in place prior to this administration. The President says the prior administration set up the heavily-regulated process.

Dr. Fauci predicts the crisis will last another two months.

Despite testing problems, the President acted quickly and effectively for his part. The CDC was over-regulated. He says it is fixed now.

Democrats are obstructing progress: