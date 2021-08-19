Anti-rent activists Reps. Tlaib and Pressley collected rent during COV

















Communist Squad members who pushed loudly and incessantly against rent collections during COV, collected rent for themselves. They collected thousands of dollars as they told others to go without.

Cameron Cawthorne of FOX News reported that Rashida Tlaib disclosed thousands of dollars in rental income, despite co-sponsoring a ‘cancel rent’ bill.

The Michigan Representative’s annual financial disclosure shows that she made thousands of dollars in rental income last year, despite being a co-sponsor of a bill to cancel rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tlaib joined fellow “Squad” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other progressives in April 2020 to co-sponsor Rep. Ilhan Omar’s, D-Minn., bill to “institute a nationwide cancellation of rents and home mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.”

HAPPENING NOW: I’m joining Rep. @Ilhan Omar and fellow colleagues for a press conference on the Rent & Mortgage Cancellation Act. Our residents need help during this ongoing pandemic & this legislation seeks to provide that help to ensure our neighbors have the housing they need. https://t.co/RABr5VBpG4 — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) March 11, 2021

Peter Hasson of FOX News reports Ayanna Pressley’s annual financial disclosure shows she and her husband made thousands of dollars in rental income last year.

She was a very prominent advocate of canceling rent.

“We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction,” Pressley, a member of the far-left “Squad,” wrote in a Dec. 2020 tweet.

She introduced a bill in March 2021 that, if passed, would have canceled rent and mortgage payments nationwide…

Pressley’s 2020 financial disclosure was filed on Friday. She disclosed between $5,000 and $15,000 in rental income from a Boston property in her husband’s name. The property was converted into a multi-family apartment after it was purchased.

Keeping families housed is a matter of public health. We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction. This is a public health emergency.https://t.co/jmHEmfVjVa — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 1, 2020

People will call this hypocrisy but it’s far worse. It’s dishonest and it’s corrupt. Depriving others of rent to support themselves while they collect is corrupt.

Were you surprised? Probably not.

