Sharia Law in London at the hands of British police

















SPEAKERS’ Corner in Hyde Park is the oldest free speech platform in the world. It’s been around since gallows marked the square. An Act of Parliament in 1842 set the London space aside for public speaking, and since then it has been open to everyone.

George Orwell called it ‘one of the minor wonders of the world’ and said that he had listened there to ‘Indian nationalists, temperance reformers, Communists, Trotskyists, the Socialist Party of Great Britain (SPGB), the Catholic Evidence Society, freethinkers, vegetarians, Mormons, the Salvation Army, the Church Army, and a large variety of plain lunatics’.

It has been a place for all. That’s now ending.

Late last month a Christian preacher was removed by police and held in custody overnight before finally being released without charge after having been threatened. Why did the police take action? She was being critical of Islam.

Hatun Tash regularly preaches at Speakers’ Corner. She is very well informed regarding Islamic apologetics and is an expert in engaging in the cut-and-thrust of debate that traditionally occurs there.

It seems one can never condemn, criticize, or speak against Islam in Speaker’s Corner.

WHERE IS OUR FREE SPEECH?

It’s actually already here in the USA thanks to Democrats who act as agents of the radical Islamists.

Immigration is changing the USA at the hands of open borders Democrats. Now they intend to bring hundreds of thousands or even millions of Afghans into the country. Democrats see it as atonement for sins we didn’t commit when all that should happen is for Democrats to be driven out of office.

How do you think millions of Afghans will change the USA?

Read the piece about London by Dr. Campbell-Jack at TCW, Defending Freedom. They are us.

