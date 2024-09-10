Anti-Trump Courses Offered to J6 Prisoners

The January 6 prisoners are offered anti-Trump reeducation courses in prison. It smacks of reprogramming, something Hillary Clinton wanted for Magas. Our tax dollars shouldn’t go toward political indoctrination.

They were allegedly given credit for taking classes demonizing Donald Trump.

The courses:

Trumps big lie

The election wasn’t rigged

Trump’s crimes before he called for an attack on our democracy (negligence obstruction, rape, tax evasion)

Treniss Evans walked into the Capitol and out on J6 and was sentenced to 20 days in prison and $5500 in fines. He told people to come in and let the Pledge of Allegiance.

Democrats made a riot into an insurrection and buried the crimes of their communist supporters in Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

WATCH: Treniss Evans reveals the names of some of the “reeducation courses” provided for J6 prisoners in the DC Gulag pic.twitter.com/6ch36rHDK1 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) September 9, 2024