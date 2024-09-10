Kamala’s Big Problem During Tonight’s Debate

Adam Schiff pointed to Kamala’s biggest problem in tonight’s debate: she knows the facts too well. What facts would those be? Does anyone have a guess?

“Kamala knows the facts too well.”pic.twitter.com/tJlA1g0Vhc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2024

She does know all about the Cloud. It’s up there above us somewhere.

She thinks the border is secure, Bidenomics is working, she must control rents and food prices, all criminals in prison and people coming illegally deserve taxpayer-funded transition surgeries, and the government should oversee and regulate speech while they take our guns.

Harris has a problem with coffee lids. So, the debate might be a big leap for her, but she’ll be unburdened by what has been.

She’s been learning since 1995:

HOLY SH!T This is an unearthed ABC profile of San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in 1995. Your jaw is about to hit the floor… pic.twitter.com/W6oO30AUY6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 10, 2024