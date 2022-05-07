Anti-white, hateful professor gets called out for his blatant, unabashed racism. The professor stereotypes every white person. The man who challenges the professor was met with angry responses from the attendees.
The professor then tries to cover by complimenting himself.
The course is a required course and the professor says “such hateful ass stuff,” says the student.
This is CRT for you!
Anti-white, “anti-racist” professor gets called out. pic.twitter.com/ciiyDs5L2P
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 7, 2022
What a brave stand to tell the truth in a university class.
I did that once at a major university, and though I had the highest grades on the labs and tests, I got a B, while a number of the SILENT majority got A’s. That was in 1961, Garbage has been taught for far to long.