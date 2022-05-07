Anti-white, hateful professor gets called out for his blatant, unabashed racism. The professor stereotypes every white person. The man who challenges the professor was met with angry responses from the attendees.

The professor then tries to cover by complimenting himself.

The course is a required course and the professor says “such hateful ass stuff,” says the student.

This is CRT for you!

Anti-white, “anti-racist” professor gets called out. pic.twitter.com/ciiyDs5L2P — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 7, 2022

Related