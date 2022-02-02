Anti-Whitey Movie! Showtime Wants Us to Hate Each Other

Black Lives only matter when the police are involved. The sad death of George Floyd is one example and it has been used to seriously harm our nation. It was the impetus for a lot of white hate.

A new film from Showtime exploits that hate. The mini-series, ‘Everything’s Gonna Be All White’, is full of hate and lies, blaming white people for all the wrongs in the US.

According to the three-part series, Whiteness is evil, it’s white lies, ignorance, and on and on. The movie rails against the [fake] systemic racism. It uses every far-left Alinsky attack to dehumanize white people.

Watch:

