Anti-Whitey Movie! Showtime Wants Us to Hate Each Other

Black Lives only matter when the police are involved. The sad death of George Floyd is one example and it has been used to seriously harm our nation. It was the impetus for a lot of white hate.
A new film from Showtime exploits that hate. The mini-series, ‘Everything’s Gonna Be All White’, is full of hate and lies, blaming white people for all the wrongs in the US.
According to the three-part series, Whiteness is evil, it’s white lies, ignorance, and on and on. The movie rails against the [fake] systemic racism. It uses every far-left Alinsky attack to dehumanize white people.
Watch:
Teevee slime will fry your brain worse than any drugs.
Denouncing your whiteness and relinquishing all possessions for redistribution will be mandatory under president Cullors and VP Stacey Abrams.
Shirkers will go to Camp Wellness never to be heard from again.
O/T-POC daycare workers in the District of Criminals to receive $10,000-14,000 checks because muh racism.
Thousands of daycare workers in Washington, D.C., are set to receive checks of at least $10,000 after the city council passed a measure reallocating tax dollars from the richest residents to those who work in childcare.
The Council of the District Columbia on Tuesday voted unanimously to disburse the funds, available to any eligible childcare worker who applies for it. Workers will receive personal checks anywhere between $10,000 to $14,000, depending on their current position. The one-time payment is the first step toward raising childcare workers’ salaries, as city officials argue they are underpaid.
“Child care is the backbone of our economy,” tweeted Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, who represents Ward 4. “The predominantly Black and Brown women who do this work have been underpaid for decades despite being asked to educate our children during their most foundational years. Today we start paying them much closer to what they deserve.”
(H/T-CS&W)
I ignore all their propaganda and the hate they are pushing is becoming more and more mutual as far as I’m concerned.
My middle finger to independentsentinel censorship.
What censorship?