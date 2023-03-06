Antifa Affiliate Violently Attacks Police at Atlanta’s “Cop City”

Atlanta officials are building a police and firefighter public safety training facility dubbed by Antifa critics, “Cop City.” It was violently attacked again yesterday by an Antifa affiliate.

Antifa is a domestic terrorist group. It is mostly ignored by the DOJ and FBI. Yesterday, they attacked the site after weeks of planning and announcements on social media. Where was Attorney General Merrick Garland? Is he still in Ukraine? What about FBI Director Christopher Wray?

As background, Antifa, who define themselves as anarcho-communists, wants the police and our system of justice destroyed.

Report by Fox News:

On Sunday night, police say the DeKalb County construction site was on lockdown as crews worked to put out flames around the area.

In total, the Atlanta Police Department said 35 “agitators” have been detained. It is unknown what charges they will possibly face.

Officials say around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, dozens of protesters left the nearby South River Music Festival, changed into black clothing, and entered the site of the controversial proposed police training center. [It’s only controversial to Antifa]

It was a very violent attack.

“This was a very violent attack that occurred, this evening very violent attack,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said near the scene.

A video released by Atlanta Police shows what appears to be fireworks aimed at officers. In the same video, you can see items including rocks and Molotov cocktails being thrown by protestors in the direction of police, a tipped-over vehicle that later became engulfed in flames, and protestors attempting to set other pieces of construction equipment on fire.

Schierbaum called the incident a “coordinated, criminal attack against officers.”

It is unclear why the media, including Fox5, doesn’t explain who these people are and what their ultimate goals are. They are Antifa, and they seek to destroy our government. They will use some excuse, such as it’s about climate change, the environment, or police brutality. Don’t accept that. It defies common sense and what we know of them.

This is an ongoing assault, but the DOJ and FBI, so concerned about domestic terrorism, is nowhere to be found.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot, and a protestor was killed during a confrontation near the site of the “Cop City” Atlanta Police Department training facility in mid-January, the Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed.

This took place during a clearing operation of radical protesters. They’re allegedly protesting to prevent the construction of an 85-acre police training facility in the Atlanta Forest that opponents have dubbed “Cop City.”

The reason is a ruse that our administration seems happy to accept.

Antifa attacked the Atlanta future Public Safety Training Facility. This is domestic terrorism. It was planned for weeks and announced on social media. Antifa are self proclaimed communists and consistently organize to attack our government over and pic.twitter.com/8YxXV6deRf… https://t.co/oy0ZwcdoCx — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 6, 2023

Breaking: @Atlanta_Police released another camera angle of the #Antifa terror attack southeast of Atlanta. A large mob of @defendATLforest masked extremists ambushed the officers, hurling explosive fireworks & rocks at them. The officers were trying to https://t.co/9pTeUCNlwX… https://t.co/BK10lIMchC pic.twitter.com/MVfeeaiEok — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2023

