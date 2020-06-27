Antifa assaults OANN reporter Jack Posobiec in a public park

“Goggles,” 25-year-old Jason Charter, a self-described “political activist/organizer” and member of Antifa, is alleged to be the man in the Helmut who led the assault on OANN reporter Jack Posobiec yesterday. Charter, the Antifa meme guy, denies it.

In any case, Antifa assaulted Mr. Posobiec who showed remarkable restraint as they dumped water on him, tried to steal his phone, blocked him, and called him a Nazi and a traitor. Mr. Posobiec had to be escorted out of the public park.

Watch:

FULL VIDEO: @JackPosobiec violently attacked by Antifa. This video shows Jack (in blue) getting liquid thrown on him, pushed, punched, robbed, mobbed, life threatened by Antifa in Lincoln Park. Police saved Jack – who is pressing charges Please RT to help find these criminals: pic.twitter.com/Zc5mZUGQUz — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 27, 2020

Antifa just attacked @JackPosobiec, dumped water on him, tried to steal his phone, and blocked him from leaving until @kevincorke came in with his security and escorted him out. pic.twitter.com/jkchzjAEeS — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 27, 2020

Violent D.C. black bloc militants attacked @JackPosobiec & tried to steal his phone. pic.twitter.com/nXHRZiK2Ht — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 27, 2020

Antifa human garbage dump Jason Charter is still out there being a belligerent prick to journalists. Here he is, harassing a Daily Caller reporter. pic.twitter.com/miJDat5Aqh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020