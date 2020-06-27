Antifa assaults OANN reporter Jack Posobiec in a public park

By
M. Dowling
-
0

“Goggles,” 25-year-old Jason Charter, a self-described “political activist/organizer” and member of Antifa, is alleged to be the man in the Helmut who led the assault on OANN reporter Jack Posobiec yesterday. Charter, the Antifa meme guy, denies it.

In any case, Antifa assaulted Mr. Posobiec who showed remarkable restraint as they dumped water on him, tried to steal his phone, blocked him, and called him a Nazi and a traitor. Mr. Posobiec had to be escorted out of the public park.

Watch:

