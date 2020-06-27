Mail-in voting fraud in NJ! 1 in 5 ballots was fraudulent

We were told by the Democrats that mail-in voting is common sense and not subject to fraud. Yet two New Jersey City officials were just charged after one in five mail-in ballots were found to be fraudulent.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal filed voter fraud charges Thursday against two Paterson city officials who allegedly engaged in a mail-in ballot scheme in connection to a special election in May.

Paterson City Councilman Michael Jackson, Councilman-elect Alex Mendez, and two other men were charged after the Postal Inspection Service warned Grewal’s office that hundreds of mail-in ballots were found in a Paterson mailbox, InsiderNJ reported Thursday.

The attorney general’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability (OPIA) began a probe after the Postal Inspection Service issued the warning.

Paterson went to mail-in ballots for the May 12 special election with the virus as an excuse.

Over 3,000 ballots were invalidated to date and one mailbox alone had hundreds of ballots tied together.

One Paterson woman named Romana Javier was interviewed by NBC. After NBC showed her a list of people who allegedly voted on her block, she told the channel that she never received a ballot and did not vote. “We did not receive vote-by-mail ballots and thus we did not vote,” she said. “This is corruption. This is fraud.”

If we go to mail-in voting, we will be the Banana Republic.