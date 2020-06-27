Joe Biden was asked if he approves of tearing down statues

Presidential candidate Joe Biden hasn’t answered a question from the press in 85 days and the press doesn’t have any interest in questioning him. That is the same press that yells out nasty comments as the President leaves the podium.

They want Joe Biden in office, despite the fact that he has significant mental deficiencies. He would serve as a temporary president or as a puppet. Since his advisers are all far left, we can expect a far-left presidency.

The Daily Caller called into the Biden campaign and asked them if the former vice president agrees with the Democrats who want to tear down statues of George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant, Theodore Roosevelt, and some depictions of Jesus. The campaign was given over 24 hours to respond to the inquiry. They did not respond.

That’s your answer. He agrees. His silence is clear.

Biden won’t speak, partly because he can no longer speak coherently due to some kind of mental issue. His party is keeping him under wraps, protecting him. It is working.

This is what we mean by incoherence:

If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid, the Fake News Media would come down on me with a vengeance. This is beyond a normal mistake. Why isn’t the media reporting it? pic.twitter.com/KkuWLkMfp7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020